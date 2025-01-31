Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3676
Quilt Guild meeting
Reveal of the "Make Your Own Masterpiece" challenge quilts. Each was inspired by a painter. My peanut quilt was inspired by Andy Warhol's "Cow Wallpaper."
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5503
photos
8
followers
13
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
31st January 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close