Previous
Next
Vintage UFO by margonaut
Photo 3682

Vintage UFO

Someone gave me this unfinished quilt top, I'm guessing from the 40s, and bag full of pieces that weren't stitched on.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact