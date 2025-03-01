Previous
Sing Me To Heaven by margonaut
Sing Me To Heaven

My challenge quilt, inspired by Andy Warhol's "Cow Wallpaper" at the Columbus Museum. Became a tribute to Jimmy Carter's love of music when I realized that the smiling peanuts resembled a little choir.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

margonaut

