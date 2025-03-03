Previous
Papoo's Garden is gone by margonaut
Photo 3707

Papoo's Garden is gone

This makes me so sad. He was an elderly man who was always out there tending the garden and making things grow. Gave me advice from time to time.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

margonaut

