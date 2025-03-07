Previous
Next
The label by margonaut
Photo 3711

The label

People from all over the United States and several other countries contributed blocks to this quilt.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact