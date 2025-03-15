Previous
Storm's a-coming by margonaut
Photo 3719

Storm's a-coming

Thought I better take a picture of the trees in the front yard just in case. I'm tired of being afraid of the weather.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
