Previous
Next
Protest signs by margonaut
Photo 3740

Protest signs

5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marie-elizabeth
I LOVE these — especially the shark!
April 16th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@wiesnerbeth You have to know Finding Nemo in order to really appreciate that one! All the signs said "Save The CDC" on the back. I wasn't able to walk because of my foot, and another friend was recovering from knee surgery. So in order to feel a part of it, I provided signs and she drove our group of friends down there.
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact