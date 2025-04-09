Previous
Liberty Enlightening the World by margonaut
Liberty Enlightening the World

My daughter is in NYC and sent me this photo. Almost looks fake, doesn't it? But I guarantee you, that light was coming out of the sky.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

