Dance of the bucket trucks

Georgia Power trimming the trees. We closed on this house 40 years ago today, and the trees have been trimmed many times. I used to go out and (stupidly) yell at them, thinking I was protecting the trees. But I'm resigned to it now. At this point, I'm more concerned about those buckets maneuvering around the power lines, with cars going back and forth next to them. Those are actually heroes up there. You couldn't pay me enough to do that job.