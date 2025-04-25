Previous
Paul Anderson of Toccoa, Georgia by margonaut
Photo 3760

Paul Anderson of Toccoa, Georgia

What an incredible story of a small town boy who was ill as a child and went on to break three world records and win the 1956 Olympic Gold Medal in weightlifting.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

margonaut

