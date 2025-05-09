Previous
Next
Huge job by margonaut
Photo 3774

Huge job

Took a couple of days to pull up the weeds, lay the landscape fabric, and move a zillion cartloads of chips. Thank goodness for great weather.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact