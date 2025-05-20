Sign up
Photo 3785
Presidential seal
I have no idea why it would be hanging at the Millenium Gate in Atlantic Station. Even the Muscogee Chief seems a little confused.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th May 2025 1:34pm
