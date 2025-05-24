Previous
Ruth McDowell jigsaw puzzle by margonaut
Photo 3789

Ruth McDowell jigsaw puzzle

She was incredible. I took a class from her once at the museum in Paducah.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact