A mystery by margonaut
Photo 3793

A mystery

Car wouldn't start but it jumped fine. I spent 3 hours at the Lincoln dealership and they couldn't find a problem. Well, not one associated with the battery.
29th May 2025

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
