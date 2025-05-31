Previous
Next
Today's gift from the Universe by margonaut
Photo 3795

Today's gift from the Universe

I was measuring the brass bed (king size, no way that was fitting in my car!) when I spied the treadle base.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact