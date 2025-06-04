Previous
Cookies and milk

to celebrate that the Lincoln place sent someone to pick up my car, did all the maintenance (brakes, tires, fluids,etc) and brought it back to me WASHED (and vacuumed!). Gotta love that valet service.
margonaut

