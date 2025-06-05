Previous
Ringing Rocks in Pennsylvania
Photo 3800

Ringing Rocks in Pennsylvania

from a long ago road trip. I was scanning old photos. That's Susan sitting out in the middle. If you hit the rocks with a hammer, they ring. You walk through a forest which suddenly opens up to the rock field. It's pretty awesome.
5th June 2025

margonaut

