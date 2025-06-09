Previous
Another gift from the universe by margonaut
Photo 3804

Another gift from the universe

actually from a neighbor who put it out on the street. Turns out that she's also a quilter and also used it to store scraps!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
