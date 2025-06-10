Previous
Thankful to see it one piece

A "potential tornado" hit all around the lake house. Many huge trees pulled up by the roots and power poles broken. Took a couple of days to get the power restored. Didn't know what I'd find when I got there. Whew. Even the dock is OK.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
