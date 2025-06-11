Previous
Next
Secret message? by margonaut
Photo 3806

Secret message?

This was the strangest thing I've ever seen, all the "directions" in other languages were... not. It was the paper liner on contact paper.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact