Previous
Next
Two new machines! by margonaut
Photo 3807

Two new machines!

I am especially giddy about the "hippie" Singer from the early 70s. Going to need a sewing machine addiction intervention soon.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact