My very first protest by margonaut
Photo 3809

My very first protest

Attendance estimate was about 5000 in my little town. Felt good to be present with kindred spirits. Everyone behaved and many small acts of kindness were witnessed. At the next exit, the police showed up in riot gear and used tear gas.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
