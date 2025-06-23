Previous
Straight from the garden by margonaut
Photo 3818

Straight from the garden

except for the roll, haven't figured out how to grow those
23rd June 2025

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
