The bee balm finally bloomed by margonaut
Photo 3819

The bee balm finally bloomed

happily, it's alive with bees. I was worried. Haven't seen many this year.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
