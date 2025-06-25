Previous
Quirkiest photo of the day by margonaut
Photo 3820

Quirkiest photo of the day

in memory of a dear, quirky friend who I've known since he was 6 years old. He was younger than me, and lost a battle with Alzheimer's already. It hurts.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

