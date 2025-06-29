Previous
Light of Grace Sunday by margonaut
Photo 3824

Once a year this special needs adult dance group leads us in worship. It's always so moving, I'm a basket case by the time it's over. They are truly special.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

margonaut

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is awesome!!!!
July 3rd, 2025  
