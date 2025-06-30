Sign up
Photo 3825
May I present the Singer 401a
You lift up that little door on the top and it has a list of the many stitches it's capable of doing by setting the round knobs on the front to different settings. One of the most complicated machines ever made by Singer.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
margonaut
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th June 2025 12:22pm
