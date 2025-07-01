Previous
She found a quilted heart!
Photo 3826

She found a quilted heart!

Was in the lab at the doctor's office and noticed this on the wall, the technician found it! I've made several for others to find, but never saw a "found heart" in the wild! Made my day.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

margonaut

