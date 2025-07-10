Previous
Next
Quilting the t-shirt quilt by margonaut
Photo 3835

Quilting the t-shirt quilt

I would only do this for a dear family member...
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact