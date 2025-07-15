Previous
First look at the Growing room by margonaut
Photo 3840

First look at the Growing room

at the local food pantry. They are growing fresh produce for distribution. All hydroponic, it's amazing.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact