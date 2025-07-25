Previous
Next
The disaster area by margonaut
Photo 3850

The disaster area

It was a shock to find out that I own the property behind the lake house, and more shocking to learn that the recent tornado took out lots of trees back there.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact