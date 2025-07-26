Previous
Let the collages begin by margonaut
Photo 3851

Let the collages begin

A friend and I started a collaborative project, we're each going to make collages from the same magazine each month. This is the first month's magazine.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
