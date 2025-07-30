Previous
Next
My birthday by margonaut
Photo 3855

My birthday

Didn't leave the house because Jack was in crisis. The little kids next door brought me flowers and that wonderful cupcake. And my daughter brought me the spool print, which I love.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact