Could've gone another way by margonaut
Photo 3856

Could've gone another way

but at the last minute he used up another of his cat lives. Turns out that he had an abscess on his elbow. Thank goodness Dr Dani could come clean it up and start him on antibiotics.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

margonaut

