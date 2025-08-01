Sign up
Photo 3857
Birthday present to myself
Blood and guts everywhere (an abscess is not a pretty thing!) Time for a new rug cleaner.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5684
photos
8
followers
12
following
1058% complete
3857
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st August 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
