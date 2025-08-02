Previous
70273 finally came up to the top of the list by margonaut
Photo 3858

70273 finally came up to the top of the list

They brought me a duffle bag full of 9 tops (last year!) to finish. Working toward the great grand gathering when all the quilts will be coming together in one place. Next year.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

margonaut

