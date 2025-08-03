Previous
Next
Communion in the nursery by margonaut
Photo 3859

Communion in the nursery

On communion Sunday, they bring the elements into the nursery for the kids and helpers.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact