70273 Quilt by margonaut
Photo 3861

70273 Quilt

commemorating the 70,273 disabled people killed by the Nazis as a result of Aktion T4 in 1940-41.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1058% complete

