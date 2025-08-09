Previous
Last portrait of a mighty oak by margonaut
Photo 3865

Last portrait of a mighty oak

Another one bites the dust a couple of yards over. Oh how I hate to see them go.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
