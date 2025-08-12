Previous
The only sunflower I was able to grow this year by margonaut
Photo 3868

The only sunflower I was able to grow this year

The next day I came out and it was dying. My I'm-responsible-for-everything thoughts believe that this does not bode well for Ukraine.
margonaut

