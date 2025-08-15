Previous
Next
Poor Jack by margonaut
Photo 3871

Poor Jack

It's been quite a stressful couple of weeks. He has a large open wound caused by the abscess on his elbow. At least three times, we've decided on euthanasia, only to have him do something to change our minds. So hard to know what to do.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact