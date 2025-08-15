Sign up
Photo 3871
Poor Jack
It's been quite a stressful couple of weeks. He has a large open wound caused by the abscess on his elbow. At least three times, we've decided on euthanasia, only to have him do something to change our minds. So hard to know what to do.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
