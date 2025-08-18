Previous
Next
Marking with a pizza pan by margonaut
Photo 3874

Marking with a pizza pan

Gonna hand-quilt this one free style but I wanted to start with one marked circle.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact