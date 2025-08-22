Previous
Next
Changing the bandage by margonaut
Photo 3878

Changing the bandage

The only good thing about this has been having Susan come over every day.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact