A leaf full of bugs by margonaut
Photo 3884

A leaf full of bugs

my phone identifies it as an assassin bug from Brazil, a potential biocontrol agent for cornfield moths in Florida?
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1067% complete

Photo Details

