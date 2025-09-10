Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3897
Fly free, Jack
After he died, I went outside and found this butterfly which would not leave for more than 10 minutes. Never saw a butterfly hang out on the bricks before.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5725
photos
8
followers
12
following
1069% complete
View this month »
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
3902
3903
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
10th September 2025 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marie-elizabeth
Oh no! I am so sorry! I always enjoyed seeing pictures of him and he seemed like such a good companion. You gave him a good life — I know you will miss him.
September 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close