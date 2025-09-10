Previous
Fly free, Jack by margonaut
Photo 3897

Fly free, Jack

After he died, I went outside and found this butterfly which would not leave for more than 10 minutes. Never saw a butterfly hang out on the bricks before.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

margonaut

marie-elizabeth
Oh no! I am so sorry! I always enjoyed seeing pictures of him and he seemed like such a good companion. You gave him a good life — I know you will miss him.
September 17th, 2025  
