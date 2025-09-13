Previous
Michael would have enjoyed this by margonaut
Michael would have enjoyed this

on the 8th anniversary of his death. We arrived at the restaurant in time to see the last 26 seconds of the game. Perfect timing.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

margonaut

ace
margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
marie-elizabeth
That is perfect timing and it looks like it was a good game.
September 17th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@wiesnerbeth Georgia Tech won it in the last couple of seconds. If Michael was alive, we'd have been there. I gave up the football tickets but kept the theatre tickets. It was a good decision.
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
