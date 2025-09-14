Previous
Getting ready for the next project... by margonaut
Photo 3901

Getting ready for the next project...

not sure how it's going to come together but I'm forging ahead anyway.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
marie-elizabeth
I can’t wait!! I was not a prolific badge earner but I had some of those! I used mine to make a quilted clock. It came out pretty well but I don’t have it anymore and am sad about losing the badges and insignia.
September 17th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@wiesnerbeth I would kill to have my sister's sash, overachiever, it was covered all the way up the back. But it has not been found. Nor has mine. But I do have the book that indicates which badges I earned. I bought the one with fewer badges online a while ago, and gave up on finding more. But I stopped at an estate sale on Sunday, opened a random box, and found the one with all the badges! I can't stop smiling about it.
September 17th, 2025  
