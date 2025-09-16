Previous
With Susan Lenz
With Susan Lenz

and the artwork that I bought. Her mandala pieces are incredible. My SAQA group visited her amazing home, which is a former church in South Carolina. The sanctuary is her studio. It really is a sacred space.
margonaut

marie-elizabeth
I love the bobbins and the keys! What’s around the outside?
September 17th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@wiesnerbeth buttons! Do you see the cat?
September 17th, 2025  
marie-elizabeth
@margonaut ooh! Now I see it!
September 17th, 2025  
