Photo 3922
Bittersweet Farewell
I gave Michael's beloved 1984 Toyota Landcruiser to his best friend, who is excited about bringing it back to life. First car we bought together.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
margonaut
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
