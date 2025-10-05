Previous
Bittersweet Farewell by margonaut
Photo 3922

Bittersweet Farewell

I gave Michael's beloved 1984 Toyota Landcruiser to his best friend, who is excited about bringing it back to life. First car we bought together.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
