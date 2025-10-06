Previous
Algae bloom by margonaut
Photo 3923

Algae bloom

Had to buy a special UV treatment light. In all the years we've had an aquarium, this has never happened before. It took almost 2 weeks to clear up.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

margonaut

